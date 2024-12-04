Belgian authorities open fraud probe into former EU justice chief days after his mandate ended
Belgian authorities said Wednesday they have opened a fraud investigation into the former European Union justice chief, just days after his mandate ended.
An Schoonjans, a spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor general’s office, told The Associated Press that an investigation was opened on former EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders in relation to “possible money laundering practices.” She said house searches were conducted as part of the probe.
The move comes only days after Reynders, who had held the justice chief job since 2019, ended his term over the weekend. Schoonjans declined to elaborate on media reports by Le Soir and Follow the Money that the probe was linked to money laundering through the national lottery.
Reynders' EU party Renew said in a statement it would not comment on an ongoing investigation.
Any scandal involving Reynders would rub off on the European Commission, where he was responsible for making sure that Western rule of law principles, including a rigorous fight against corruption, would be scrupulously respected during his term.