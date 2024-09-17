Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Myanmar's death toll from Typhoon Yagi rises past 200, with tallying hindered by civil war

State media in Myanmar reported that floods and landslides triggered by last week’s Typhoon Yagi and seasonal monsoon rains have claimed at least 226 lives, with 77 people missing

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 17 September 2024 05:03

Myanmar's death toll from Typhoon Yagi rises past 200, with tallying hindered by civil war

Floods and landslides in Myanmar triggered by last week’s Typhoon Yagi and seasonal monsoon rains have claimed at least 226 lives, with 77 people missing, state-run media reported Tuesday.

The death toll, reported in the state-run Myanma Alinn, was almost seven times Friday’s initial total of 33, with strong prospects of it continuing to rise. The counting of casualties has been slow, in part due to communication difficulties with the affected areas as Myanmar is wracked by civil war.

Typhoon Yagi earlier hit Vietnam, northern Thailand and Laos, killing almost 300 people in Vietnam, 42 in Thailand and four in Laos, according to the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance.

