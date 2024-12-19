Australian who falsely claimed to have invented bitcoin is found in contempt of UK court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An Australian computer scientist who falsely claimed to be the founder of the bitcoin cryptocurrency was found Thursday to be in contempt of an order of London's High Court.

In a judgment on Thursday, Justice James Mellor said Craig Wright had committed “a clear breach" of the order in March that barred him from launching or threatening further legal action related to bitcoin.

Lawyers for the Crypto Open Patent Alliance, or Copa, a non-profit group of technology and cryptocurrency firms, told the court earlier this week that Wright had issued a claim worth more than 900 billion pounds ($1.1 trillion) related to bitcoin in October which constituted contempt of court, and that he should be jailed as a result.

Mellor said that it was “beyond any reasonable doubt” that Wright had done so.

Mellor is expected to sentence Wright later Thursday.

In March, the judge ruled that Wright was not, as he claimed, the mysterious creator of bitcoin, nor the author of the initial versions of the bitcoin software.

For eight years, Wright had claimed that he was the man behind “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the pseudonym that masked the identity of the creator of bitcoin.

The murky origins of bitcoin date to the height of the financial crisis in 2008. A paper authored by a person or group using the Nakamoto pen name explained how digital currency could be sent around the world anonymously, without banks or national currencies. Nakamoto seemed to vanish three years later and their identity was never established.