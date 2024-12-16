Longtime Auburn football team pastor dies in an accident on an Alabama lake
The longtime pastor of the Auburn University football team has died after falling into the water on Lake Martin in central Alabama
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The longtime pastor of the Auburn University football team died Sunday after falling into the water on Lake Martin in central Alabama.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Rev. Chette L. Williams fell into the water from his pontoon boat Sunday evening. His body was found about 90 minutes later. He was 61. The accident occurred near a dock at Kowaliga’s Restaurant on Lake Martin in Elmore County.
Williams, a former Auburn linebacker, had served as the Auburn football team chaplain since 1999. According to a biography on Auburn's website, Williams was also the Auburn campus director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the State Director for Urban Ministries for FCA.
He played for the Auburn football team from 1982 to 1984.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who was Auburn's head football coach from 1999 to 2008, said Williams was a “remarkable man who led hundreds of young people to the Lord through the years.”
“His leadership has been a steady part of Auburn athletics for more than two decades. But more than sports, Brother Chette helped athletes understand that their purpose was much greater than anything they could ever accomplish on the field,” Tuberville wrote in a statement posted on social media.