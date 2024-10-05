Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leslie strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic but isn't threatening land

Via AP news wire
Saturday 05 October 2024 00:32
Tropical Weather Leslie
Leslie has strengthened into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and isn’t threatening land, forecasters said.

The storm was located Saturday about 725 miles (1,170 kilometers) west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

