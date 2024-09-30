Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When do the Jewish High Holidays start? The 10-day season begins this week with Rosh Hashana

The Associated Press
Monday 30 September 2024 08:10
Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, starts at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and continues through the evening of Friday, Oct. 4. It marks the start of the Jewish High Holidays, a 10-day season that ends with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. This year, Yom Kippur will be observed from around sunset on Friday, Oct. 11, until after nightfall on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Brief descriptions of these holy days are available here from two of the major branches of U.S. Judaism:

The Hasidic organization Chabad-Lubavitch:

Rosh Hashana

Yom Kippur

The Union of Reform Judaism:

Rosh Hashana

Yom Kippur

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

