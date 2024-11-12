Argentina's monthly inflation drops to 2.7%, the lowest level in 3 years
Argentina’s inflation has slowed to 2.7% in October, the lowest level in three years in a win for the libertarian government of President Javier Milei
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Argentina's inflation slowed to 2.7% in October, the lowest level in three years in a win for the libertarian government of President Javier Milei who came to power almost a year ago promising to pull Argentina out of a dire economic crisis.
Argentina's statistics agency on Tuesday reported October's number. In September, inflation was 3.5%.
On an annual basis, inflation in October was 193% compared to 209% reported in September.
Milei has trumpeted falling prices in recent months as a victory in his fight against Argentina’s worst economic crisis in over two decades.
The government has promised to reduce inflation below 3% before the end of the year, something it finally did.
When he took office in December, monthly inflation surged to 25%, and despite it having gone down since, ordinary people struggle in their daily lives as the government imposed a radical economic overhaul, including the elimination of previous generous energy subsidies.