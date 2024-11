Dutch lawmaker Wilders wants to deport those convicted of violence against Israeli soccer fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hard-right Dutch political leader Geert Wilders on Wednesday blamed “Moroccans” for attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam last week, saying during a parliamentary debate that they “want to destroy Jews” and recommending deporting those convicted.

While lawmakers condemned antisemitism and agreed that perpetrators of the violence should be tracked down, prosecuted and handed harsh punishments, opposition legislators accused Wilders of “pouring oil on the fire” and said his statements were not conducive to “a better society.”

Violence erupted in the Dutch capital before and after last week's soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Fans from both sides were involved in unrest; a number of Maccabi fans attacked a cab and chanted anti-Arab slogans while some men carried out “hit and run” attacks on people they thought were Jews, according to Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.

After the match, parts of a large group of Maccabi supporters armed with sticks ran around “destroying things,” a 12-page report on the violence issued by Amsterdam authorities said. There were also “rioters, moving in small groups, by foot, scooter or car, quickly attacking Maccabi fans before disappearing,” the report said.

Amsterdam police said five people were treated in hospital for injuries in the violence. Police detained dozens of people before the match, but there were no immediate arrests for violence after the game.

Reports of antisemitic speech, vandalism and violence have been on the rise in Europe since the start of the war in Gaza, and tensions were high in Amsterdam ahead of the soccer match. The assaults on Maccabi fans sparked outrage and were widely condemned as antisemitic.

The violence badly tarnished Amsterdam's long-held image as a haven of tolerance and sparked soul-searching across the country.

Wilders, whose anti-immigration Party for Freedom won elections last year and now is part of a four-party ruling coalition government, said Wednesday that on the night Amsterdam commemorated Kristallnacht, the 1938 anti-Jewish pogrom in Nazi Germany, “we saw Muslims hunting Jews on the streets of Amsterdam,” and blamed ”Moroccans who want to destroy Jews."

He added that it was "a miracle that there were no deaths during this roundup, this jihad in the streets of the beautiful old Mokum that last week looked more like Islamic State territory,” he added. Mokum is a nickname for Amsterdam derived from a Yiddish word meaning “safe haven.”

Wilders, who is sometimes described as the Dutch Donald Trump because of his fierce anti-immigration rhetoric, has lived under round-the-clock protection for 20 years because of death threats from Islamic extremists. He has also long been a staunch supporter of Israel.

In parliament, he advocated canceling the Dutch passports of people convicted of involvement in the violence — if they have a double passport — and deporting them.

Some lawmakers warned that his comments in the aftermath only served to deepen divisions in Dutch society.

Rob Jetten, of the centrist D66 party, said Wilders' rhetoric "does not contribute in any way to healing. In no way does he contribute to bringing our country together, but he throws oil on the fire and thus does not bring solutions against antisemitism and for a better society any closer, but only further away.”

Frans Timmermans, who leads the biggest center-left bloc in parliament, agreed.

“What you are doing is just stirring things up, dividing this country when this country needs politicians who bring people together, who bring solutions closer," Timmermans said.