Matt Petgrave makes crowdfunding appeal, calls death of Adam Johnson a 'tragic accident'

Hockey player Matt Petgrave has called the death of Adam Johnson “a tragic accident” in a public appeal for donations to his legal costs amid a police investigation.

Johnson, who had briefly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, died after his neck was cut by Petgrave's skate in a collision between the two opponents in a game in Sheffield, England, over a year ago.

Petgrave has raised nearly 10,000 pounds ($12,500) after recently launching a drive on a UK-based crowdfunding site.

A man, whose name has not been released by police, remains under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. South Yorkshire Police have re-bailed the man several times, most recently in early November. No criminal charges have been filed.

“On October 28, 2023, I was involved in a tragic accident that resulted in the passing of fellow ice hockey player Adam Johnson,” Petgrave, who was a defenseman for the Sheffield Steelers, said in a statement on CrowdJustice.

“There is an ongoing police investigation and the legal process has been long and challenging," the 32-year-old Canadian's statement added.

“I am seeking help to cover some of my legal costs whilst I am subject to police bail, as well as additional costs if the matter proceeds to criminal court. Any remaining funds will be donated to initiatives that promote safety in hockey, via a CrowdJustice campaign in-line with their unused funds policy.”

CrowdJustice said it conducts “rigorous checks" before drives can be launched. All funds raised go directly to a designated lawyer's account for that client.

It said: “We can confirm these checks have been completed for the Matthew Petgrave campaign. Raised funds will be sent directly to the instructed lawyers.”

Petgrave's page lists Manchester law firm Burton Copeland, which did not respond to an email and phone call for more information.

Johnson, who was a 29-year-old forward with the Nottingham Panthers, was skating with the puck into Sheffield’s defensive zone. As he pivoted to move inside, Petgrave was skating toward him. Petgrave had another Panthers player in front of him and appears to have made contact. Then, Petgrave’s left skate elevated as the defenseman began to fall and the blade hit Johnson in the neck.

“Initially, I had the benefit of insurance cover, but through no fault of my own, this has been halted,” Petgrave’s statement said. “Additionally, the time and costs involved in the legal investigation and potential court proceedings are difficult for me to cover on a privately funded basis. This is especially challenging because my UK visa has expired, preventing me from working as a professional ice hockey player while I continue to need legal assistance.”

Johnson was living with fiancee Ryan Wolfe and studying at Loughborough Business School.

The UK's Elite Ice Hockey League made neck guards mandatory last Jan. 1, two months after Johnson’s death.

