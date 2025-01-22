Davos 2025: Trade, tariffs, AI and UN chief Guterres dominate World Economic Forum agenda

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A speech by the U.N. chief, economic growth potential in places like China and Russia, the challenges of artificial intelligence, and appearances by leaders from Spain to Malaysia are set to headline the agenda at the World Economic Forum's annual event in Davos on Wednesday.

António Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, has been one of the highest-profile advocates for the fight against climate change. That effort has been rattled by promises by U.S. President Donald Trump to “ drill, baby, drill ” and expand fossil-fuel production in the world's largest economy.

Here's a look at what's on tap Wednesday at the annual meeting of elites in the Swiss Alps.

What to make of Artificial Intelligence: Promise, peril or both?

The CEO of AI startup Groq and others take up the idea of artificial general intelligence, a futuristic vision of machines that are as broadly smart as humans or at least can do many things as well as people can.

AGI has prompted concern for world governments and some top scientists have warned that unchecked AI agents with “long-term planning” skills could pose an existential risk to humanity.

A day earlier, Trump highlighted a joint venture that plans to invest up to $500 billion for infrastructure linked to AI though a new partnership formed by Oracle, SoftBank and OpenAI, the maker of the ChatGPT — whose chatbot has led to fascination with its ability to perform basic business tasks and answer complex questions, albeit with varying degrees of accuracy.

The Stargate project plans to build out data centers and the electricity generation needed by voracious power needs of fast-evolving AI in Texas, the White House said.

Prime Ministers of Spain and Malaysia

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will deliver an address as leaders of the European Union, a key U.S. trading partner, continues to assess the return to power of Trump, who has promised tariffs on goods from friend and foe alike in the coming months.

Trump appeared to mistakenly lump in Spain, one of the stronger economic performers in the EU last year, with the BRICS bloc of developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — on Tuesday. The U.S. leader has put pressure on Europe to spend more on defense.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim takes the podium after the southeast Asian nation and its neighbor Singapore struck a deal to create a special economic zone that would ramp up job creation and lure investment.