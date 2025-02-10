Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

'Captain America' actor Anthony Mackie is named grand marshal for the Daytona 500

Captain America is landing at The Great American Race

Via AP news wire
Monday 10 February 2025 11:17 EST
Britain Captain America: A Brave New World Photo Call
Britain Captain America: A Brave New World Photo Call (Invision)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Captain America is landing at The Great American Race.

Actor Anthony Mackie is set to give the command for drivers to start their engines on Sunday at the Daytona 500. Mackie plays Captain America in Marvel Studios’ new film “Captain America: Brave New World,” which opens Friday.

Mackie appeared in previous Marvel Studios movies as Sam Wilson, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War," “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.

He also appeared in the Marvel Television series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" where he officially took the mantle of Captain America.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in