Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wins a second three-year term

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years

Rod McGuirk,Tristan Lavelette
Saturday 03 May 2025 07:44 EDT

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in Saturday's election, saying, “We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that.”

“Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It’s an historic occasion for the Labor Party and we recognise that,” he added.

