Judge grants hearing, expresses concerns ex-Michigan coach Moore may have had due process violated

A judge on Tuesday granted a request for a hearing to learn more about the investigation that led to charges against former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, who was arrested soon after he was fired due to his relationship with his executive assistant.

Judge J. Cedric Simpson set the date of the hearing to March 2. Simpson expressed concerns that a police detective didn’t disclose Moore had a employer-employee relationship with the woman when a magistrate authorized a warrant for his arrest in December.

“Defendant’s due process may have been violated,” Simpson said, adding it was "glaring” omission to not mention the context.

Moore, 40, was charged with felony home invasion, stalking and illegal entry. His lawyer is trying to get the case dismissed.

Moore was accused of entering the woman’s apartment without permission and threatening to kill himself in front of her. Authorities quoted Moore as saying she was to blame for him losing one of the top college football jobs in the country.

Moore was arrested hours after being fired in December after the school said he had an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant.

She did not answer a dozen of his calls or respond to some text messages over two days prior to his firing, according to the police report.

Defense attorney Ellen Michaels said while Moore was preparing for a bowl game, calling and texting his executive assistant that many times was reasonable.

“It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose,” Michaels said.

Moore coached the Wolverines for two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh, who won a national championship before quitting to become coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. Kyle Whittingham, who coached Utah for two decades, is Michigan’s new coach.

Moore was abruptly fired on Dec. 10 because of an inappropriate relationship with the staff member and for lying during the investigation, the university said.

Michaels accused the woman's personal lawyer of giving information to police to “villainize Mr. Moore and maximize the chances of obtaining a large settlement from the deep pockets of the University of Michigan.”

Associated Press writer Ed White contributed to this report.