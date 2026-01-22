Sherrone Moore is returning to court in case related to his firing as Michigan football coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is returning to court for the first time since being charged with vengeful acts against a woman shortly after he was fired for having a relationship with her.

Moore, 39, faces three charges, including felony home invasion and stalking. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and must wear a tracking device while free on bond.

A judge in the Ann Arbor area set a hearing for Thursday to get an update on the case, six weeks after Moore was fired and arrested. The next step would be to schedule another hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to order a trial on the felony charge.

Moore went inside the woman's apartment on Dec. 10 and blamed her for losing his job that day, even grabbing butter knives and kitchen scissors and threatening to kill himself, according to authorities.

“My blood is on your hands,” Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski has quoted Moore as telling the woman, who was a football staff member.

Rezmierski said the woman had told school officials about their relationship. Moore was fired for the relationship and lying during the university's investigation. Kyle Whittingham, who coached Utah for two decades, is the new Michigan coach.

Moore coached the Wolverines for two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh, who won a national championship before quitting to become coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.