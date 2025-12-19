Angels and Tyler Skaggs' family discuss settlement after trial about his fatal overdose, source says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lawyers for the Los Angeles Angels were discussing a possible settlement Friday with the family of pitcher Tyler Skaggs following a trial over whether the team should be held responsible for Skaggs' 2019 fatal drug overdose, according to a person with knowledge of the case who was not authorized to discuss deliberations publicly.

Jurors began deliberating earlier this week after a two-month trial in the case. Skaggs died after he snorted a fentanyl-laced pill provided by the team’s communications director, Eric Kay. Kay was previously sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in Skaggs' death.

Skaggs’ widow, Carli, and his parents filed a lawsuit alleging the MLB team knew or should have known Kay was a drug addict and dealing painkillers to players. The team contended officials didn’t know Skaggs was taking drugs and would have sought him help if they did.

The jurors remained behind closed doors mid-Friday morning. Lawyers for both sides had earlier gone to speak with the judge.

Late Wednesday, jurors sent out a note asking whether they “get to decide the punitive damage amount,” saying there is no field for it on the verdict form. The judge said she would send a note replying that if they decide there should be punitive damages, they would decide how much at a later time.

The jury did not work on Thursday and resumed deliberations Friday morning.