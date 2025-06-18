Watch in full: Angela Rayner faces Chris Philp in PMQs as Starmer returns from G7 summit
Watch as Angela Rayner faced Chris Philp at PMQs on Wednesday (18 June), filling in for Sir Keir Starmer as he travels back from the G7 summit in Canada.
As per convention, the opposition also nominates someone to stand in its leader’s place. The shadow home secretary will be replaced Kemi Badenoch at the despatch box today.
The deputy prime minister faced questions from MPs in the Commons, with the grooming gangs national inquiry, which was announced on Saturday (14 June), at the forefront.
This week’s PMQs came ahead of an announcement that HS2 is expected to be delayed by at least a further two years, with transport secretary Heidi Alexander telling MPs that there is “no reasonable way” to meet the 2033 target.
The government is also publishing its bill to reduce the welfare budget by £5bn, including controversial cuts to disability and sickness benefits.
