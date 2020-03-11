Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tate brothers face rape and trafficking chares in the UK

British prosecutors say influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged with rape and other crimes

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 28 May 2025 12:39 EDT
Romania Tate
Romania Tate (AP)

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged in Britain with rape and other crimes, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said a European arrest warrant was issued for the two last year and Romanian courts have issued an order to extradite the two to the U.K.

Andrew Tate, 38, faces charges related to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. Tristan Tate, 36, faces charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.

The Tates, who are dual U.S. and British citizens, were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. They deny all of the allegations against them.

