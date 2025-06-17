Czech coalition government faces a parliamentary no-confidence vote over bitcoin scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Czech coalition government on Tuesday faced a parliamentary no-confidence vote over a bitcoin-related scandal.

The main opposition centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babiš requested the vote after the Justice Ministry accepted a donation of bitcoins and sold them for almost 1 billion Czech koruna ($47 million) earlier this year.

The three opposition parties, including ANO, the anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy movement and the liberal Pirates party, are unlikely to oust the four-party coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, which has a majority in the lower house of Parliament.

Justice Minister Pavel Blažek resigned from his post over the issue on May 30 and was replaced by Eva Decroix on June 10.

Blažek said he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing, but didn’t want the coalition to be harmed by the scandal. Fiala said he appreciated his resignation and believed Blažek acted with goodwill.

Blažek was a close ally of Fiala in the government and also in his conservative Civic Democratic Party. The new minister is from the same party.

Decroix said she will order an independent probe into the ministry’s activities in the case.

The scandal focues on the fact that the bitcoins were donated to the ministry by a person who was previously convicted of drug dealing and other crimes, while it was not clear why he did it.

The opposition has accused Blažek of possible money laundering, because it wasn’t clear where the bitcoins originated, and demanded the resignation of the entire government. The issue has been investigated by the national police’s organized crime unit.

Czech lawmakers were debating the no-confidence motion, the fourth since the government took over after a 2021 election, with a vote expected late Tuesday or Wednesday.

The scandal comes just months before the Oct 3-4 parliamentary election. Babiš is predicted to win the vote.