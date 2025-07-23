Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Officials search for bear that attacked a woman hiking on a popular Alaska trail

Alaska police say a brown bear attacked a woman as she hiked on a popular trail in Alaska’s Chugach Mountains

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 22 July 2025 23:12 EDT
Bear Mauling Alaska
Bear Mauling Alaska (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A brown bear attacked a woman Tuesday afternoon as she hiked on a popular trail in Alaska's Chugach Mountains, and officials are still looking for the animal, state police said.

Alaska State Troopers used a helicopter to evacuate the woman off the Basher Trail to a hospital, Anchorage Police spokesperson Christopher Barraza said. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he said.

The woman, who has not been identified, called 911 around 3 p.m. and told the dispatcher that she had been mauled by a bear about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) into the trail, Barraza said. She told officials she couldn't walk.

For about an hour, the woman talked with officials over the phone, telling them the area she was in as they used drones to try to find her, Barraza said.

“After the bear had mauled her, she said it ran off and she was unable to see which direction it went,” he said.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game blocked off the area and is searching for the bear, he said.

“We’re advising everybody to make sure they go prepared when they go to do hikes and trails," Barraza said. “Make sure you know what to do when you see a bear, carry your bear spray, stuff like that.”

The Anchorage Fire Department wrote in a post on Facebook that hikers should temporarily avoid the trails around the Stuckagain Heights area.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in