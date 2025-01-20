Rights group accuses Congo's army and a rebel group of possible war crimes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prominent human rights group Amnesty International accused Congo's army and a rebel group of bombing densely populated areas in attacks that “likely constitute war crimes.”

Both the Congolese armed forces and the M23 rebel group fired unguided rockets and other explosives into densely populated areas in eastern Congo more than 150 times between January and July last year, Amnesty said in a report released Sunday. The attacks killed more than 100 civilians and wounded hundreds more.

Amnesty International called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the attacks as war crimes.

“The devastating escalation in the use of explosive weapons is a new and dangerous development in a three-decade conflict already rife with human rights and humanitarian law violations,” Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said.

The rights group's report comes at a time of increased fighting between the Congolese army and several rebel groups in the east of the country.

More than 237,000 people have been displaced by the fighting since the beginning of this year, the United Nations refugee agency said in a report Monday.

M23 is one of about 100 armed groups that have been vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo near the border with Rwanda, in a decades-long conflict that has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. More than 7 million people have been displaced.

Congo and the U.N. accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing M23. Rwanda denies the claim, but in February admitted that it has troops and missile systems in eastern Congo to safeguard its security, pointing to a buildup of Congolese forces near the border. U.N. experts estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces in Congo.

M23 has been making significant advances in eastern Congo in recent weeks. After capturing the key mining town of Masisi in North-Kivu province earlier this month, fighting intensified around Lumbishi, another strategic town in the neighboring South-Kivu province over the weekend.