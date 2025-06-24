Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Americans' view of the economy slides in June, wiping out gains from previous month

Americans’ view of the economy worsened in June, wiping out much of the previous month’s gain which followed a string of declines that had dragged consumer confidence to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago

Matt Ott
Tuesday 24 June 2025 10:16 EDT
Consumer Confidence
Consumer Confidence (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Americans’ view of the U.S. economy worsened in June, resuming a downward slide that had dragged consumer confidence to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slid to 93 in June, down 5.4 points from 98.4 last month, which represented a brief uptick. In April, American consumers’ confidence in the economy sank to its lowest reading since May 2020, largely due to anxiety over the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

A measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for their income, business conditions and the job market fell 4.6 points to 69. That’s well below 80, the marker that can signal a recession ahead.

Consumers’ assessments of the present economic situation declined by 6.4 points to 129.1.

