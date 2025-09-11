Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Photos from the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks

The Associated Press
Thursday 11 September 2025 12:04 EDT

Americans marked 24 years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with commemorations at ground zero in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, punctuated by moments of silence, the tolling of bells and the reading of the names of the nearly 3,000 killed.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in