Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims jumps last week, but remains at healthy levels

U.S. applications for jobless benefits jumped to their highest level in two months, but layoffs remain in a historically healthy range

Matt Ott
Thursday 01 May 2025 08:41 EDT
Job Openings
Job Openings (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. applications for jobless benefits jumped to their highest level in two months, but layoffs remain in a historically healthy range.

Jobless claim applications jumped by 18,000 to 241,000 for the week ending April 26, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s more than the 225,000 new applications analysts forecast and the most since late February.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs, and have mostly stayed in a healthy range between 200,000 and 250,000 for the past few years.

The four-week average of applications, which softens some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 5,500 to 226,000.

The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of April 19 climbed to 1.92 million, the most since November of 2021.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in