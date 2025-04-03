Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week as labor market continues to show strength

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell modestly last week, remaining within the same range of recent years

Matt Ott
Thursday 03 April 2025 08:40 EDT
Unemployment Benefits
Unemployment Benefits (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell modestly last week, remaining within the same range of recent years.

Jobless claim filings fell by 6,000 to 219,000 for the week ending March 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s less than the 226,000 new applications analysts forecast.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs, and have remained mostly in a range between 200,000 and 250,000 for the past few years.

The four-week average of applications, which aims to smooth out some of the week-to-week swings, fell by 1,250 to 223,000.

The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of March 22 increased by 56,000 to 1.9 million.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in