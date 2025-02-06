US applications for jobless benefits rose to 219,000 last week, but layoffs remain relatively low
More Americans filed unemployment claims last week, but the labor market remains healthy and layoffs relatively low
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
More Americans filed unemployment claims last week, but the labor market remains healthy and there are still relatively few layoffs.
U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose by 11,000 to 219,000 for the week ending February 1, the Labor Department said Thursday. Analysts were projecting only 213,000 new applications.
Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered representative of layoffs.
The four-week average, which softens some of the weekly volatility, rose by 4,000 to 216,750.
The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of January 25 climbed to 1.89 million, an increase of 36,000 from the previous week.