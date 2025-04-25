Americans linked to Congo coup attempt plead not guilty to US criminal charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Americans have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in federal court in Utah after authorities said they conspired to stage a violent coup in Congo that failed.

Three of the defendants were charged earlier this month following their return to the United States from Congo, where the death sentences they faced were commuted prior to their repatriation. Among them is 22-year-old Marcel Malanga, son of opposition figure Christian Malanga, who led the coup attempt that targeted the presidential palace in Kinshasa.

A fourth man in Utah alleged by prosecutors to be an expert in explosives is charged with aiding the plot.

Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson Jr., and Benjamin Zalman-Polun were ordered to remain in custody after pleading not guilty during a joint court appearance on Thursday.

The alleged explosives expert, Joseph Peter Moesser, 67, appeared separately and was also ordered to remain in custody after entering a not guilty plea. Prosecutors say he provided explosives training and instructions at his Utah home and contributed weapons.

The May 2024 coup attempt aimed to overthrow Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi. At least six people, including Christian Malanga, died when armed men in camouflage fatigues led an attack on the homes of the president and a deputy prime minister.

The four Americans are charged with crimes including conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction, conspiracy to bomb government facilities and conspiracy to kill or kidnap persons in a foreign country. They face lengthy prison sentences if convicted.

The three Americans who traveled to Congo were among 37 people sentenced to death last September by a military court in Congo for their role in the coup attempt.

Moesser's attorney, Adam Merrill, declined comment. Attorneys for Malanga, Thompson and Zalman-Polun could not be reached immediately for comment by phone or email.