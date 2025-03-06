Amazon is now testing AI-aided dubbing for some movies and series on Prime
Amazon is testing artificial intelligence-aided dubbing for select movies and shows offered on its Prime streaming service.
The company said this week that the AI-assisted dubbing – which refers to the practice of replacing an original audio track with a translated language – will be offered for licensed titles that previously lacked dubbing, such as the 2003 animated film “El Cid: La Leyenda.”
The Seattle-based company said its AI-aided dubbing service will be in English and Latin American Spanish. Initially, it will be offered for 12 licensed titles.
Amazon says the program will take a hybrid approach, allowing “local processionals to collaborate with AI to ensure quality control.”
Other tech companies have also introduced AI-powered dubbing into their platforms. Last year, YouTube released a feature that allows content creators to translate their videos into multiple languages. Meta, meanwhile, said in September that it was testing an AI tool that will automatically translate voices in Reels.