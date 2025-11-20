Photos show release of giant Amazon river turtle hatchlings in key Brazilian reserve

Environmental agents from Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute released giant Amazon River turtle hatchlings into the waters of the Abufari Biological Reserve in Tapaua, Amazonas state, as part of a long-running conservation program. The reserve, home to an egg-laying area for the species within an integral protection zone, plays a crucial role in ensuring the survival of the turtle species known as podocnemis expansa.
