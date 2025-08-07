The dog ate my passport: Family pooch dogs rookie's All Blacks call-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rookie Leroy Carter was still coming to terms with his inclusion in the All Blacks squad to play in Argentina in the opening rounds of the Rugby Championship when he made the shocking discovery. “The dog ate my passport.”

The utility back with the Hamilton-based Chiefs was one of four uncapped players included in Scott Robertson's Championship squad. The phone call from Robertson informing him of his selection had come as a massive surprise.

Carter was rushing to get things together for the squad's assembly and departure when he realized the family dog had intercepted his passport.

“I got my passport out to take a photo to send to the (team) manager and I just left it on my bedside table,” Carter said. ”My partner went to the gym and left my dog home alone and it’s gone down the hallway, jumped on the bed and just chewed up the passport and my teeth aligners.

“It was a bit of a shambles yesterday. I was trying to get an emergency one but I think it’s all (sorted) now. I thought it would happen to me, something like that, so no point getting stressed about it."

The All Blacks squad leaves Friday to play Argentina in Cordoba on Aug. 17 and Buenos Aires a week later in the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship which also includes Australia and South Africa.

