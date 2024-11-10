Alitalia will lay off over 2,000 remaining employees as liquidation nears
Italy’s former national carrier Alitalia has started procedures for the collective dismissal of its remaining 2,059 employees
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Italy’s former national carrier Alitalia has started procedures for the collective dismissal of its remaining 2,059 employees, its administrators told unions.
The move comes as the successor to bankrupt Alitalia, ITA Airways, faces hurdles in its merger plans with German Lufthansa.
According to Italian media reports, merger talks stalled after the Italian Economy Ministry refused Lufthansa’s suggestions to adjust the price for a 41% stake in ITA Airways.
Lufthansa is arguing that the government-owned Italian airline would lose value due to its poor performance in the fourth quarter of the year.
Lufthansa said it would adhere to the 2023 terms of the contract for its investment in ITA, adding it “had signed the necessary remedy package by the agreed deadline.”
Meanwhile, Alitalia, which is under the special administration and moving toward final liquidation, plans to fire its remaining employees until the end of the year.
The final cuts include more than 1,100 flight attendants and 82 pilots and become effective in January, according to a letter sent this past week by the administration to the airline unions.