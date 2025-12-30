German prosecutors will drop investigation of Russian magnate Usmanov upon payment of $12M fine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German prosecutors say they will drop an investigation of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, over possible breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules after he agreed to pay a 10 million euro (about $11.8 million) fine.

The Uzbekistan-born Russian billionaire and metals magnate, who was reelected as the president of the International Fencing Federation last year, has been facing European Union sanctions imposed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Munich prosecutors office said Tuesday the probe of Usmanov, which prompted police raids of dozens of properties in Germany linked to him three years ago, will be dropped upon receipt of payment of the fine.

Some funds and assets linked to Usmanov had been frozen under the EU sanctions.

Prosecutors said Usmanov was suspected of transferring about 1.5 million euros through foreign-based companies for management of two properties in the lakeside town of Rottach-Egern south of Munich, in the months after the sanctions were imposed.

He was also alleged to have failed to declare valuables including jewelry, paintings and wines to authorities. Usmanov's defense team had challenged the allegations about his ties to the companies and valuables and the applicability of EU law in the case.

The prosecutors said the discontinuation of the investigation upon payment of a fine was authorized under German criminal law.