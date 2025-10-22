Fire and shooting at a camp in Belgrade hosting the president's loyalists injures 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire and reported shooting at a camp hosting loyalists of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in central Belgrade on Wednesday injured one person, officials said, while Vucic described the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

The fire erupted Wednesday morning at the tents outside the Serbian parliament building, which were set up in March as an apparent human shield against anti-government protests that have roiled Serbia for months and pose the most serious challenge to Vucic's rule.

The camp, known colloquially as “Caciland,” encompasses the white-tent settlement in and around the park and the public square near the parliament building and the president's office.

Police did not issue a formal statement. Footage showed the fire breaking out and engulfing one of the tents after a series of popping sounds that resembled gunfire. Several police officers around the tent camp ducked, pulled out guns and told people for take cover.

Vucic described it as an “awful terrorist attack," telling a hastily called press conference that “it is my political judgement” because the man “used firearm with an aim to cause public danger and with an undoubtful political motive.” Pro-government tabloids accused a government opponent of being behind the reported shooting.

Vucic also showed video footage of the incident and the alleged shooter confessing upon arrest that he wanted police to kill him, and that he was “annoyed by the tents” in Belgrade.

“It was a question of time before this would happen,” said Vucic, who repeatedly has accused anti-government protesters of violence although their protests have largely been peaceful. “There were countless calls for this (shooting.)”

Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar said one person suffered serious injuries after being shot by a “man who thinks differently.” He did not elaborate.

The incident came ahead the Nov. 1 rally marking the first anniversary of a train station canopy collapse that triggered huge youth-led protests against Vucic's authoritarian rule.

The mass rally is planned in Novi Sad, where the Nov. 1, 2024, canopy collapse killed 16 people and was blamed on graft-fueled negligence in construction projects.

Authorities launched a campaign of intimidation against the protesters, including reports of arbitrary arrests and police violence. Serbia's Gen Z protesters have been demanding Vucic schedule an early parliamentary election, which he has so far refused.