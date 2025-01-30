Serbia's striking students set off on 2-day march north as their protest movement widens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

They packed up food, water and extra clothes and set off.

Hundreds of Serbian university students on Thursday started an 80-kilometer (50-mile) march toward the northern city of Novi Sad, the latest endeavor in their widening protest movement over a deadly overhang collapse in November that killed 15 people.

The students started from the capital, Belgrade, and plan to arrive in two days in Novi Sad, where a massive blockade of the city bridges over the Danube is planned for Saturday to mark three months since the huge concrete construction at the railway station fell on the people below on Nov. 1.

What started as a protest against suspected corruption in construction contracts has developed into the most serious challenge in years to the country's powerful populist leader, President Aleksandar Vucic.

The march illustrates the determination of Serbia's striking university students, who have been camping at their faculties for the past two months while organizing daily protests, some drawing tens of thousands of people for the largest street gatherings in years in the Balkan country.

“This march is our way of showing support for our colleagues from Novi Sad." said Tatjana Gogic, a biology student. “We want also to show how persistent we are and that we do not plan to stop any time soon unless our demands are fulfilled.”

Vasilije Milanovic, a student at Belgrade’s technical engineering faculty, added that “we are asking for justice and freedom of thought.”

“We are not stopping this and we are going to pursue this to the end,” Milanovic said.

Weeks-long demonstrations have already forced the resignation of Serbia's prime minister Milos Vucevic this week, along with various concessions from the authorities unused to making them.

The protests also reflect wider popular discontent in Serbia with Vucic's increasingly authoritarian rule. The president and his right-wing Serbian Progressive Party have imposed a firm grip on all state institutions and mainstream media while facing accusations of stifling democratic freedoms, despite promises to lead Serbia into the European Union.

Many in Serbia believe that the collapse of the overhang at the train station was essentially caused by government corruption in a large infrastructure project with Chinese state companies. Graft, critics believe, has led to a sloppy job during reconstruction of the Novi Sad train station, poor oversight and disrespect of existing safety regulations.

“We must no longer allow such a chaos in our society, such despotism that one man is making all the decisions,” said Dusan Pavlovic, who graduated in acting from Belgrade's drama academy. “That was not what we agreed. That is not the way the state should function.”

While protests over the Novi Sad train station crash started directly after Nov. 1, they only gained momentum two months ago when students joined in, gradually garnering support from all walks of life, including doctors, lawyers, engineers, professors and teachers, farmers and judges.

The immediate cause for the student strike was an attack on the drama students on Jan. 24 by pro-government thugs during a daily 15-minute commemoration for the victims of the overhang collapse. A call for the perpetrators to be punished soon spread to all universities in Serbia and further throughout society.

The students succeeded where previous waves of protesters had failed, said Aleksandar Baucal, psychology professor at Belgrade’s Faculty of Philosophy. “No one else would have been able to gain trust of such a wide circle of people," he said.

The students' demands for the rule of law and accountability, their empathy for the victims, along with resilience and readiness for sacrifice to achieve justice, struck a chord in a nation used to perpetual crisis where previous protests have fizzled out largely without results, Baucal said.

Other student demands also included the publication of full documentation related to the train station reconstruction project, punishment for the attackers on protesters and withdrawal of existing legal procedures against people and student protesters. The students have rejected Vucic’s offer of talks, telling him that there is nothing to negotiate but that state institutions should simply do their job.

“We could all easily identify because we have all experienced many times in our lives that the laws have not been respected and that it was our loss,” said Baucal. “People trust the students when they have lost trust in everyone else.”

When faced with protests in previous years of his decade-long rule in Serbia, Vucic managed to outmaneuver his political opponents and stay firmly in power without backing down. The government fall earlier this week is seen as an attempt by Vucic to push the crisis into the political arena and move the focus off the students.

From accusations that the students were working with foreign powers to oust him, Vucic has shifted to offering concessions or issuing veiled threats. Pro-government thugs have repeatedly attacked the students, twice ramming cars into protests. A female student was beaten with baseball bats this week, but the protesters are undeterred.

Well-organized and creative, students also have sparked widespread solidarity, with people bringing in cooked food and donations. The movement has no leaders, and the media are not allowed inside the blockaded faculty buildings. All the decisions are taken in so-called “plenary sessions” where students vote on any proposals or decisions.

The students’ strength and determination have caught many by surprise.

“They showed us all that they are very much interested in the world around them,” said Baucal. “They rightfully had waited first for the older generations, who created social problems, to solve them so they (students) wouldn’t have to. All they wanted from us was to respect the laws we set up ourselves.”