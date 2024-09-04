Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Prosecutor asks judge to reconsider dropping charge against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' case

A prosecutor has asked a New Mexico judge to reconsider the dismissal of an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 04 September 2024 12:42
Baldwin Set Shooting
Baldwin Set Shooting

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A prosecutor has asked a New Mexico judge to reconsider the dismissal of an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.

According to a court filing made public Wednesday, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said there were insufficient facts to support the ruling in state district court and no violation of Baldwin’s due process rights.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The judge dismissed the case halfway through the trial.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in