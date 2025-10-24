Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Alaska Airlines says an information technology outage is grounding its flights

Via AP news wire
Thursday 23 October 2025 20:58 EDT
Alaska Airlines Grounding
Alaska Airlines Grounding

An information technology outage has prompted Alaska Airlines to ground its planes, the airline said Thursday.

The company said in a post on the social platform X that it imposed a “temporary ground stop.” It recommended that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the post said.

The airline didn't immediately respond to an email requesting more information.

The grounding was affecting Alaska Air and Horizon Air flights.

Hawaiian Airlines, which was bought by Alaska Air Group last year, said its flights are operating as scheduled.

In July, Alaska grounded all of its flights for about three hours after the failure of a critical piece of hardware at a data center.

There has been a history of computer problems disrupting flights in the industry, though most of the time the disruptions are only temporary.

