A rare bipartisan coalition in Alabama pushes ban on machine gun conversion devices

A bipartisan coalition of mayors, lawmakers and law enforcement in Alabama endorsed a public safety package on Thursday that would ban the devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns — a rare consensus on gun restrictions and a departure from years of conflict about how to stem gun violence.

Conversion devices that speed the firing of semi-automatic weapons are already banned under federal law, but there's currently no state law prohibiting possession. One of the bills in the package would enable state prosecutors to charge people for possessing the conversion devices. Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia already have such laws, according to the Giffords Law Center.

Birmingham’s Mayor Randall Woodfin had implored state lawmakers to address these devices in the immediate aftermath of the city's third quadruple homicide last year.

“Even if there are some things we may not agree with, today is a major deal,” the mayor said Wednesday after local law enforcement and leaders in both legislative chambers endorsed Republican Gov. Kay Ivey’s public safety package.

On the same day, the Alabama Senate’s judicial committee advanced two bills introduced by both Democrats and Republicans that would make it a felony to possess a machine gun conversion device.

Police believe the devices — commonly referred to as Glock switches — dramatically increase gun violence casualties. They can be made on a 3D printer in under an hour or ordered from overseas online for less than $30.

A conversion device was used in a September shooting that killed four people outside a Birmingham lounge, police believe. At least one man in possession of a machine gun conversion device was arrested in November after a shooting on Tuskegee University's campus that left one person dead and 16 others wounded.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor said the moment of political unity reflected the urgency of the problem — both in stemming gun violence and in protecting police officers.

“I think it’s because they’ve realized that a bullet doesn’t know if you’re a Democrat or Republican,” Taylor said.

Not all aspects of the governor's public safety package have such widespread support.

It includes bills that would increase penalties for illegal possession of firearms, enhance sentencing for firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or home, expand the list of crimes where bail denial is allowed, and increase legal protections for police officers accused of excessive force.

Democratic representatives celebrated the conversion device ban and a bill that would provide scholarships for the children of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. But some expressed “deep concern” for other aspects of the governor's package.

Representative Thomas Jackson said that he respected the challenges faced by law enforcement but said police officers already benefit from enhanced legal protections that make convictions relatively rare.

“Being a law enforcement officer doesn't mean that you're above the law. In fact, due to the power that comes along with the duties of our police, officers should be held in even higher standard of ethics and behavior with accountability,” Jackson said.

Riddle is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.