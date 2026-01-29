Heavy rain in Afghanistan collapses a house, killing a mother and her 6 children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother and her six children have been killed in eastern Afghanistan after heavy rain caused their home to collapse while they were sleeping at night, authorities said Thursday — the latest of dozens of casualties caused by extreme weather in the impoverished country in recent days.

Rains that lashed the eastern city of Jalalabad from late Monday until Wednesday morning had damaged the family’s home, which collapsed suddenly overnight, according to Said Tayeb Hammad, police spokesman in Nangarhar province.

The children's father was injured and transferred to a local hospital, while the bodies of his wife and the vhildren — three boys and three girls between the ages of 4 and 15 — were pulled from the rubble.

“There was a sudden loud sound. We rushed to the scene to see that our uncle was trapped,” said Rahmatullah, a relative who like many people in Afghanistan goes by only one name.

On Saturday, Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said heavy snowfall and rain had killed 61 people and injured more than 100 across the country, while hundreds of homes have been completely or partially destroyed.

Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, with snow and heavy rain that triggers flash floods often killing dozens, or even hundreds, of people at a time. In 2024, more than 300 people died in springtime flash floods.

Decades of conflict coupled with poor infrastructure, a struggling economy, deforestation and the intensifying effects of climate change have amplified the impact of such disasters, particularly in remote areas where many homes are built of mud and offer limited protection against sudden deluges or heavy snowfall.