Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Death toll from earthquake in Afghanistan rises to 900

The death toll from a strong earthquake in Afghanistan’s east has risen to 900, and 3,000 people have been injured, an official said Tuesday as rescue teams scoured the area for survivors

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 02 September 2025 02:39 EDT
APTOPIX Afghanistan Earthquake
APTOPIX Afghanistan Earthquake (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The death toll from a strong earthquake in Afghanistan’s east rose to 900, with 3,000 people injured, an official said Tuesday as rescue teams scoured the area for survivors.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in a mountainous region, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under rubble for hours.

“The injured are being evacuated, so these figures may change significantly,” Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, told The Associated Press. “The earthquake caused landslides in some areas, blocking roads, but they have been reopened, and the remaining roads will be reopened to allow access to areas that were difficult to reach.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in