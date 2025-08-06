Pakistan extends Afghan refugee deportation deadline to Sept. 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan extended the deadline for the deportation of millions of Afghan refugees to Sept. 1, officials said Wednesday as the United Nations welcomed the decision while expressing concern over coerced returns.

Afghans have fled to Pakistan over the past four decades to escape war, political instability and economic hardship in their homeland. An estimated 1.4 million are now registered with the U.N. refugee agency and have Proof of Residence cards, or PoR, issued by Pakistani authorities, which have refused to reissue them after June 30, the original deadline for voluntary reptariation, drawing criticism from rights groups.

The refugees will be allowed a “grace period” of 25 days, from August 4 to August 31, to voluntarily return to their home country, said Lateef-ur-Rehman, a spokesman for the Home and Tribal Affairs Department. He added that Islamabad approved the new deadline this week, after which those remaining could face arrest and forced expulsion.

Islamabad is also targeting an additional 800,000 with Afghan Citizen Cards, who it says reside in the country illegally.

While the U.N. refugee agency welcomed the extension decision, it warned that forced deportation could violate the international principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits the return of individuals to a country where they face serious threats to their life or freedom.

Qaiser Khan Afridi, UNHCR's spokesperson in Pakistan, said the agency continued to seek an “extension of the validity of PoR cards.”

At least 1.2 million Afghans have been forced to return to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan so far this year, according to a June report by UNHCR.

Though hundreds of thousands of Afghans live in refugee camps, many others have fully integrated into the community, with families and businesses of their own, and remain in hiding to avoid arrest. Rights groups have voiced concern that their arrest and deportation would wreak havoc on their lives.

Rehman, the ministry spokesperson, said local authorities have been instructed to engage with Afghan community leaders to encourage voluntary repatriation and that there are plans to close down refugee camps, but no dates have been decided on.