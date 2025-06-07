Action! Derrick Henry can parlay a 2,000-yard rushing season into a movie cameo with Adam Sandler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“King Henry” finally has the attention of “The Waterboy.”

Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry has an offer from Adam Sandler, his favorite actor, to be cast in a movie if the five-time Pro Bowl selection rushes for 2,000 yards this season.

The offer grew out of Henry's appearance on radio personality Dan Patrick's show this week to discuss his $30 million, two-year contract extension.

Patrick told Henry he would get him in a Sandler movie if he made NFL history with a second 2,000-yard season. Two days later, Sandler made the offer himself in a video shown to Henry on the practice field.

“That's my dawg,” a wide-smiling Henry said while watching the video.

Sandler, star of “Happy Gilmore” and the remake of “The Longest Yard” along with “The Waterboy,” said he was in a hotel room while filming his greeting for Henry. At one point, Sandler turned the camera to show his bulldog.

“Two thousand yards-plus this year not only gets you in a movie, but we’ll have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick’s facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it,” Sandler joked in a video posted Friday. “I love ya and keep it up.”

Sandler came up during Patrick's interview with Henry because Patrick was hearing a hoodie for the soon-to-be-released “Happy Gilmore 2.” Sandler had given Patrick the hoodie.

“Can you do me a favor?” Henry asked Patrick. “If you ever see him again, tell him I’m a really big fan and would really love to meet him one day.”

Patrick left Sandler a voice message — and Sandler responded.

“Dan you're a real one!” Henry later wrote on social media.

Henry rushed for 2,027 yards with Tennessee in 2020, when he was an All-Pro and the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the fifth of his eight seasons with the Titans.

Henry nearly did it again as a 30-year-old in a resurgence with the Ravens last season, when he ran for 1,921 yards. Saquon Barkley of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles led the NFL with 2,005 yards.

