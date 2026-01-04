Leonardo DiCaprio on the importance of creating cinema over content at Palm Springs Film Festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio emphasized the importance of creating cinema over content at the Palm Springs Film Festival Friday night.

“Movies are still meant to be experienced, together, in a theatre. Right now, that belief matters more than ever. Original films are harder to make and harder to protect. But movies still matter, not content, but cinema. Stories made by people meant to be shared in a dark room in a communal experience,” he said.

The “One Battle After Another” actor accepted the award via a pre-recorded video. Variety reported that he was be unable to attend the film festival due to the ongoing political conflict with Venezuela, which led to the cancellation of multiple flights out of the Caribbean, where the actor was spotted vacationing over the holiday season. His co-stars, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor, accepted the award on his behalf.

The 37th annual International Film Awards at the festival in Palm Springs, California, kicks off Hollywood’s whirlwind award season, honoring some of the film industry’s most anticipated award contenders.

The glamorous night was full of long, heartfelt speeches, each emphasizing the importance of unity amongst artists and the importance of keeping original storytelling and movie theaters alive.

While accepting the Icon Award, Actor Michael B. Jordan told his colleagues to continue to tell original stories that build unity.

“The films were honoring tonight inspire each other to do more, to be better, to see each other more clearly and make the world a brighter place. And maybe when the lights come up in the theater, we could step back into the sun together,” said the actor.

Cyrus accepted the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song “Dream As One” in “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” The recording artist hopes artists will pivot to becoming more community-focused instead of seeing each other as competitors.

“Numbers can make it feel like a sport, but performance runs so much deeper than a scoreboard, because each artist can bare their soul in a completely unique way and every contribution leaves its own mark on history,” she said.

Jane Fonda briefly led the audience in a breathing exercise before presenting “Hamnet's" Chloe Zhao, Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley with the Vanguard Award. Fonda credited the call to the action to director Chloe Zhao, who would routinely lead similar exercises before festival screenings of “Hamnet."

Guillermo del Toro stood alongside his “Frankenstein” cast to receive the Visionary Award.

The director revealed he recently lost his older brother and reflected on the relevance of Mary Shelley’s classic novel as the world continues to grapple with emerging technology and division. For del Toro, it's relevance means two things: “We never learn, and sometimes the only way to talk about humanity is through monsters.”

Timothèe Chalamet received the Spotlight Award, and focused his speech on his “Marty Supreme” character's pursuit of greatness and making his dreams come true.

Mahershala Ali presented Ethan Hawke with the Career Achievement Award, reminiscing on how Hawke’s performance in “Reality Bites” was one of many films that inspired his early acting days.

Hawke's acceptance speech gave credit to the friends and collaborators that left a mark on who he is today and remembered the influence the late River Phoenix had on his life.

“I stand here in front of you a sum accumulation of all of the individuals who helped shape me,” said the actor.

Hawke made his way to the stage a second time for a “First Reformed” reunion with former co-star Amanda Seyfried to present her with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress.

Seyfried was quick to point out the unexpected full-circle moment while receiving the same award as DiCaprio.

“I want to thank Leo for inspiring me to be an actor. So, it’s weird. It's amazing to get this award. It’s the same title of the award, so it’s like sharing it with him? Sort of? Maybe,” said the actor.

The night continued with laughter from actor and comedian Adam Sandler after Laura Dern presented him with the Chairman’s Award. Sandler accepted his award with none other than a short stand-up routine about what his life would have looked like if he had chosen a quieter life instead of working in entertainment.

“I’d probably still have a deal with Netflix. But I’d be paying them a monthly fee so I can watch ”Stranger Things” last season,” said the comedian.

The cast of “Sentimental Value” accepted the International Star Award as an ensemble. Rose Byrne took home the Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress, for her work on “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” poking fun at the idea of receiving a breakthrough award in her 40s. The show concluded with Kate Hudson accepting the Icon Award, Actress for her work in “Song Sung Blue.”

Award season continues with the 31st annual Critics’ Choice Awards and next Sunday with the 83rd annual Golden Globes.