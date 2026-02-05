The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics get underway: Action in photos
Training and practice sessions were underway a day ahead of the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics as mixed doubles curling round robin play and preliminary round women's ice hockey matches began.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
