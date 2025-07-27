Typical price of some popular home improvements ‘has reduced in recent months’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The typical cost of some popular home renovations has fallen in recent months, analysis of job inquiries indicates.

The Checkatrade Home Improvement Index found that prices for bathroom fittings have dropped significantly, with the average cost at £5,525 in the second quarter of this year, down from £5,758 in the first quarter and £6,062 in the final quarter of 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, the average kitchen fitting job was £6,803, down from £7,337 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Typical bedroom fitting costs fell to £3,631 in the second quarter of this year, down from £4,016 in the first quarter.

Average prices for painting and decorating, window and door fitting and plastering have also fallen during this year, the analysis indicates.

Some price falls have also been seen for bigger-scale building jobs, from £15,358 on average in the third quarter of last year to £12,369 in the second quarter of this year.

Checkatrade said typical costs for groundworks and for patios and driveways have also seen some reductions.

The second quarter of the year is often a popular time for outdoor work to take place ahead of summer.

The website, which has a job estimate calculator, said that, just as rising costs of materials led to price increases last year, some costs falling back are likely to be a key reason behind some declining prices for work.

Checkatrade also said that, with the UK having already seen a hot summer, air conditioning prices have also recently been falling.

Recent data from Zoopla, which has announced a strategic partnership with Checkatrade, indicated that, if sold in summer, air conditioning could potentially add £4,925 to a property’s value typically.

Jambu Palaniappan, CEO at Checkatrade, said: “The latest figures are brilliant news for homeowners. Last year we saw rising costs in the industry, propelled by high material and labour costs.

“A reduction in material costs in particular now appears to be having an impact on reducing the wider cost of work and we are starting to see a return to more normal levels.”