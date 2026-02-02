The money issue threatening one in five Britons’ relationships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Financial disparities are increasingly straining personal connections, with one in five Britons having ended or considering ending a romantic or platonic relationship due to salary differences.

A survey for Nationwide reveals the average wage gap between friends and partners now stands at £32,000.

Despite the relationship impact, open discussions about money remain largely taboo.

More than one in six Britons (17 per cent) admit discomfort when talking about finances, while 19 per cent have experienced clashing attitudes towards spending and saving.

A further 18 per cent have felt the pressure of a partner relying on them financially.

Half of all respondents (50 per cent) believe money is too private to discuss, and 23 per cent actively avoid such conversations, fearing judgement or criticism.

Many people worry about talking money with their partner

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) say they worry that conversations about money could result in conflict.

In order to cope with financial tensions and avoid conversations, 10 per cent say they have had to cancel plans or delay major money decisions and 7 per cent say that they have lied about their income.

Some 42 per cent say they have faced negative consequences after raising an issue around money, including stress and anxiety, feelings of resentment, or a change in their relationship’s power dynamic.

However, 33 per cent said that openly discussing their finances had strengthened their relationships.

Psychotherapist Kamalyn Kaur said: “Open financial conversations are not about comparing salaries, they are about aligning values, setting realistic expectations, respecting boundaries, and protecting emotional wellbeing on both sides.

“Money conversations can be emotionally loaded, making it difficult to openly talk about finances. People fear judgment, criticism or conflict – especially if they carry feelings of anxiety, not being ‘enough’, or concerns of being perceived as privileged, burdensome or irresponsible.

“Taking a practical and proactive approach can make money conversations feel less personal and more manageable, rather than being emotionally taxing.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between 17-19 December.