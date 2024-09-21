Unite union boss steps up call for Labour to reverse winter fuel allowance cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A senior union leader has stepped up her call for the Government to reverse its controversial decision to cut pensioners’ winter fuel allowance.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said the policy was “cruel”.

The union plans to raise the issue at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool next week.

Interviewed on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News, she said the priority she would like to hear from the Prime Minister was that he’s going to reverse the decision.

“It’s a cruel policy. He needs to reverse it. And I’d like him to say that he’s made a misstep and to reverse that policy. I’d also like him to say that we’re not going to take this country down austerity mark 2.

“People voted for change. They need to see change. And he needs to reverse the winter fuel allowance (decision) and let people have that £300 they can put their heating on this winter.

“The reality here is it’s a misstep. You’ve got a situation where the poorest in our society, the first thing that Labour does is take away the winter fuel allowance from the poorest in our society whilst they leave the most wealthiest people pretty much untouched.”

Writing in the Observer newspaper on Sunday, the Unite leader said first steps were critical and about-turns “absolutely necessary”.

She wrote: “Dying in an early ditch for policies most people hate is not only silly politics, but it can also set the public mood.

“This is particularly so, when the decision you are defending delivers so little towards whatever plan you have and is instead seen as punitive.

“Labour’s decision to cut winter fuel payments is one such policy. It is particularly important because it relates so deeply to the story of this new Government. Targeting everyday people without much money is cruel, not tough.

“Most people will forgive you for making a mistake. We all make them, after all. But doubling down? Refusing to change tack? Many will be less impressed by that.”