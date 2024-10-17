UK homeowners ‘sitting on £80,000 in property value gains on average’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Homeowners who have purchased their current property in the past 20 years are sitting on £80,000-worth of gains in value on average, according to analysis.

Six in 10 (60%) people who bought their home within the past 20 years have seen gains of £65,000 or more, with house prices having surged by 78% over the past two decades, Zoopla said.

However, homeowners do not necessarily need to have lived in their property for decades to have seen substantial property price gains.

Nearly half (48%) of UK homes purchased within the past 10 years have increased in value by over £65,000, Zoopla said.

Homes in southern England have seen particularly big cash gains in the past 20 years, with around 80% of homes in the Cotswolds and in Richmond-upon-Thames increasing in value by more than £65,000 since they were last purchased, according to the analysis.

For many, meaningful capital gains can provide important financial support for their next home move Izabella Lubowiecka, Zoopla

Izabella Lubowiecka, a senior property researcher at Zoopla said: “Millions of UK homeowners are sitting on tens of thousands of pounds in property value gains since they moved into their current home, despite recent falls in house prices.

“Whilst house prices fell or grew modestly in London in recent years, there are areas, such as Richmond, where the market has fared much better.

“In the North West, Trafford has seen similar growth, due in part to its close proximity to Manchester and popularity with families looking to move out of the city.

“For many, meaningful capital gains can provide important financial support for their next home move.”