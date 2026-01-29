More Scottish homes to get automatic help with energy bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around a quarter of a million Scottish households will automatically get help with their energy bills next winter, the UK Government has said.

The warm home discount scheme provides help to those on a low income, as well as those in receipt of the guarantee credit element of the Pension Credit.

But less than 100,000 Scottish households received the discount automatically – with most people north of the border having to apply for it.

The UK Government, however, said from next year that an estimated 345,000 Scottish households should receive it automatically – meaning most people will no longer need to apply to receive the help.

It comes at the same time as the Government confirmed the scheme will run for the next five winters until 2030-31.

UK minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey said: “Families deserve automatic access to energy bill support when they need it most, but for too many Scottish households that has not been the case.

“Today we are knocking down the barriers that have been in place between hundreds of thousands of Scottish billpayers and the support they are due.

“Alongside this we are giving millions of eligible families across the country peace of mind that they will continue to receive this vital support every winter for the rest of the decade, as we take action to bring down bills for good.”

Sam Ghibaldan, chief executive of Consumer Scotland, said extending the scheme for five years was “positive news for the many households that rely on the discount to meet their energy needs”.

He added: “In particular, we welcome the intention for more consumers in Scotland to receive this payment automatically rather than having to apply for it through their supplier which will help ensure eligible consumers don’t miss out.”

Ned Hammond, deputy director at Energy UK, said: “It’s very good news to see confirmation that the Warm Home discount will be in place until the end of the decade which, particularly with the recent expansion, will provide continuing vital support with energy bills to millions of customers.

“The changes in Scotland are also very welcome as it will mean many more customers receiving the discount automatically without having to apply.

“We now look forward to working with the Government on further changes to the scheme, including better targeting and tiered support, to ensure that it is both directed to those most in need and provides the right level of assistance to really make a difference for customers struggling to afford bills.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said with gas prices having reached an 11-month high in recent days, the scheme “is vital in helping households struggling through the ongoing energy bills crisis”.

However he raised concerns that “the potential changes to the scheme in Scotland could mean that households who previously saw support will quietly lose out”.

Mr Francis said: “Any move to automatic data-matching for eligibility in Scotland must be matched by expanded industry initiatives, clear supplier duties, and close monitoring of the changes to help those most in need.

“This means ensuring support gets to households with electric-only heating, people living off the gas grid, residents of park homes and private networks, and families facing much higher costs because of disability, illness or poor housing.”