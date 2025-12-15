UK house sales ‘set to edge down in 2026 amid tight affordability’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House sales will edge down next year amid tight affordability for borrowers, according to a forecast from a banking and finance industry body.

UK Finance said it expects around 1.20 million house sales in 2026 and 2027, down from 1.21 million this year.

Lending for house purchases grew by 22% this year to reach £176 billion, with a notable spike before the stamp duty increase in April, UK Finance said.

Next year, it forecasts just 2% growth, to reach £180 billion, as affordability pressures become more challenging due to mortgage payments remaining high compared with borrowers’ incomes.

New buy-to-let (BTL) purchase lending was up by 11% in 2025 to reach £11 billion. Next year, UK Finance forecasts lending to see no change, with growth expected to be affected by taxes and regulation.

The report said there was strong growth in mortgage refinancing in the second half of this year as more customers reached the end of fixed-rate deals.

Some 1.6 million fixed-rate mortgages expired in 2025 and around 1.8 million are due to expire in 2026.

The next Bank of England base rate decision is due to be announced on Thursday, giving some people looking to take out a mortgage an early Christmas present if the rate is cut.

UK Finance said mortgage arrears levels fell this year to 92,100 from 104,800 the previous year. It expects arrears to fall by 5% in 2026 to 87,500.

The report also said mortgaged home repossessions rose this year as the industry and courts moved back towards normal levels of activity after the coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 8,600 repossessions took place in 2025 and UK Finance expects a 9% increase in 2026 to 9,400.

Its report said: “Robust underwriting standards have helped keep arrears levels on mortgages written since 2014 to an absolute minimum.

“The increase in arrears seen though the worst of the cost-of-living crisis was modest and largely concentrated amongst older mortgages that do not have the same level of resilience.”

UK Finance said repossession is a “last resort” and help is available from lenders. Information about support is on the UK Finance website.

James Tatch, head of analytics at UK Finance, said: “The mortgage market showed strength in 2025, particularly for house purchases. But even with welcome tweaks to lending regulations this year, affordability is now very tight and this is likely to limit borrowing options for potential buyers in 2026.

“There was expected growth in remortgage activity this year, and with more households coming off their fixed rates next year, we expect to see further growth in 2026.

“Meanwhile, the number of customers in arrears continued to improve as cost and rate pressures eased, and we are now moving towards the historic lows seen in 2022. Although the number of possessions rose, they remain very low by pre-pandemic comparisons. We do expect a small rise next year, but possessions will remain at low volumes.

“As always, help is available for customers who are worried about paying their mortgage. Speak to your lender as early as possible to explore the tailored support options they have available.”