Near 40% annual jump in homeowner mortgaged properties being repossessed

Some 5,160 homeowner mortgaged properties were repossessed last year, marking a 39% jump compared with 2024, according to figures from a banking and finance industry body.

In 2024, 3,710 homeowner mortgaged repossessions took place.

Despite the annual increase, overall repossession numbers remain significantly lower than long-term averages, the report said.

The annual total for 2025 is significantly lower than the 44,100 homeowner repossessions which took place in 2009, amid the fallout from the financial crisis.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, 1,210 homeowner repossessions were recorded, marking a 17% increase compared with the same period in 2024 but 13% lower than the number of homeowner repossessions in the previous quarter.

Looking at mortgage arrears, 80,490 homeowner mortgages were in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2025. This was 4% lower than the previous quarter and 13% lower than in the same period in the previous year.

Within this total, 27,780 homeowner mortgages were in the lightest arrears band, representing between 2.5% and 5% of the outstanding balance. This was down by 4% on the previous quarter and a 12% decrease compared with the same period a year earlier.

Some 30,280 homeowner mortgages were in arrears in the most serious bracket of over 10% of the outstanding balance. This was down by 4% compared with the previous quarter and a 9% drop compared with a year earlier.

The overall proportion of mortgages in arrears remains low, at 0.92% of homeowner mortgages, UK Finance said.

The number of buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages in arrears representing over 2.5% of the outstanding balance also fell. The total was down by 9% compared with the previous quarter, reaching 9,520 in the fourth quarter of 2025. This was 25% lower than a year earlier.

Some 770 BTL mortgaged homes were repossessed in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was 14% lower than the previous quarter but 10% higher than a year earlier.

UK Finance said that, looking back over the longer term, the number of homeowner and BTL mortgages in arrears in the second quarter of 2009 – the peak in arrears numbers during the global financial crisis – was 216,400.

Current repossessions predominantly relate to older mortgages, with more than two-thirds of repossessions relating to mortgages arranged at least a decade ago, UK Finance said.

It said that for customers who have been struggling with payments for a long time, repossession enables them to exit their mortgage while retaining as much of their home’s equity as possible.

It added that lenders will always seek to ensure customers remain in their homes, with repossession being a “last resort”.

Anyone worried about their mortgage payments should contact their lender to discuss the options available for their circumstances, UK Finance said. It added that contacting a lender to find out what support is available will not impact on someone’s credit score.

James Tatch, head of analytics at UK Finance, said: “As ever, the number of possessions remains low by historic standards and are broadly in line with pre-pandemic levels.

“Lenders remain committed to supporting customers who may be struggling. If you are worried about your mortgage payments, please contact your lender as soon as possible to discuss the tailored help available.”