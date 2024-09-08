UK adults ‘around twice as likely to track their steps as their pensions’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



More than a third (37%) of people would advise their younger selves to think about their future wealth in the same way as their future health, a survey has found.

Nearly the same proportion of people are worried about their financial health (42%) as those who are concerned about their physical health (48%), according to the research for digital wealth manager Nutmeg.

Around twice as many people said they are investing weekly in dietary enhancements such as protein shakes (30%) as those who use financial apps each week to help with budgeting (16%).

People are also around twice as likely to track their steps (37%) as their investments and pensions (18%).

Nearly two-thirds (61%) said they have never consulted a financial adviser, the survey of more than 2,000 people in July found.

Claire Exley, head of financial advice and guidance at Nutmeg, which is owned by JP Morgan, said: “Traditionally we spend more at the beginning of retirement and this reduces over time as we become less active. However, living longer, healthier lives will likely mean we want to be doing more of the things we enjoy for longer.

“Just like the pay-offs from lifestyle choices, investing time too in our financial health can really maximise long-term benefits, especially alongside financial guidance on how to achieve the retirement lifestyles we desire.”